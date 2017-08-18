Bursa ends morning trade broadly lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session broadly lower, tracking Asian peers amid global retreat from riskier assets, while taking the cue from the sharp sell-off on overnight Wall Street.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.27 points lower at 1,773.04, after moving between 1,770.04 and 1,773.98.

It opened 3.97 points easier at 1,772.34 from Thursday's close of 1,776.31.

Market breadth was negative, as losers outpaced gainers 468 to 234, with 333 counters unchanged, 812 untraded and 44 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 752.09 million shares worth RM618.76 million.

A dealer said global markets retreated from riskier asset on uncertainties over the US President Donald Trump's ability to fulfill his economic agenda with confidence further eroded after the terrorists attack in Barcelona, Spain, which exacerbated uncertainties surrounding the equities market.

On the local front, the local market slipped into correction mode in line with region bourses, he said.

Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) said Trump's council crisis, coupled with the rumours of the President’s Chief Economic Advisor, Gary Cohn, leaving the White House had triggered jittery moments in the stock markets.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.11 per cent to 19,483.81, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.71 per cent to 27,149.69, the Singapore Straits Times index eased 0.16 per cent to 3,263.59, while South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.22 per cent to 2,356.54.

Top losers, SAM Engineering fell 51 sen to RM7.46, Malaysian Pacific Industries erased 32 sen to RM13.78, KESM lost 20 sen to RM15, Hong Leong Industries shed 19 sen to RM9.59 and Vitrox gave up 18 sen to RM4.62.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB Group eased one sen each to RM9.69 and RM6.76, respectively, Sime Darby slid two sen to RM9.28 and Petronas Chemicals fell 15 sen to RM7.13,

Public Bank added four sen to RM20.60 and and Tenaga was flat at 14.24.

Of actives, Compugates, JAG and MTouche were traded unchanged at three sen, 14.5 sen and 30 sen respectively, Lotte Chemical call warrants shed 1.5 sen to 33 sen and Straits Inter Logistics warrants added one sen to 14 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 23.85 points at 12,602.29, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 32.47 points to 12,733.76 and the FBMT 100 Index slipped 20.56 points to 12,261.35.

The FBM 70 decreased 17.39 points to 14,961.63 and the FBM Ace dropped 40.31 points to 6,536.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 18.50 points to 16,771.29, the Industrial Index eased 3.16 points to 3,225.48 and the Plantation Index fell 12.79 points at 7,766.16. — Bernama