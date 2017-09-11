Bursa ends morning session up

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in positive territory in tracking its Asian peers, dealers said.

At 12.30 pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.85 points to 1,781.75, after moving between 1,778.27 and 1,783.37 throughout the morning session.

It opened 0.37 of-a-point higher at 1,780.27, from last Friday's close of 1,779.90.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 435 to 342 with 322 counters unchanged, 735 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.43 billion shares worth RM842.16 million.

A dealer said most Asian stocks rose today benefiting from the bearish performance of the US dollar. Markets also digested headlines concerning developments out of the People's Bank of China and European Central Bank’s (ECB) announcement at the weekend.

Last week, ECB reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance with details on the future of its massive stimulus in October, while China's August trade recorded weaker exports, despite healthy imports.

Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory from opening on continued buying support in selected heavyweights, consumer and industrial product counters, led by Nestle and Lotte Chemicals.

For the heavyweights, Maybank, TNB and Public Bank were flat at RM9.60, RM14.58 and RM20.60 respectively, while Sime Darby rose seven sen to RM9.14.

Among active counters, Sino Hua-An and MLABS improved one sen each to 24.5 sen and 15 sen, respectively, while AirAsia X and Permaju Industries added 1.5 sen each to 38.5 sen and 40 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 12.95 points higher at 12,702.23, the FBM 70 advanced 10.71 points to 15,2273.63, the FBMT 100 Index gained 11.86 points to 12,369.38, the FBM Ace went up 18.82 points to 6,668.40 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 17.19 points to 12,903.33.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index secured 20.21 points to 16,743.74, the Plantation Index bagged 12.64 points to 7,902.85, and the Industrial Index rose 4.44 points to 3,213.16. — Bernama