Bursa ends morning session marginally higher

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed, in line with the regional markets performance, a dealer said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.87 points better at 1,848.26 from 1,846.39 at Friday's close.

After opening 0.53 points higher at 1,846.92, the index moved between 1,845.45 and 1,850.16 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was negative as losers outpaced gainers 450 to 296, with 383 counters unchanged, 763 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.02 billion shares worth RM615.50 million.

A dealer said the local bourse, however, received some mild buying in selected heavyweights, especially for the finance-related stocks, including Hong Leong, CIMB, AMMB and Public Bank.

Hong Leong rose 12 sen to RM18.84, CIMB added three sen to RM7.25, AMMB gained one sen to RM4.13 and Public Bank was eight sen better at RM23.10.

“Some of the Asian stock markets were trading lower, influenced by the lower crude oil prices, which now stood at US$62.02 a barrel (down 32 cents).

“Besides that, the markets were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled this week with the Fed likely to increase its interest rate,” the dealer said.

Regionally, Singapore's Straits Times Index eased 11 per cent to 3,508.26, Japan's Nikkei declined 0.80 per cent to 21,504.13 and the Jakarta Composite Index was 0.06 per cent weaker at 6,301.90.

Among heavyweights, Maybank declined two sen to RM10.30, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.14, IHH was three sen weaker at RM6.06, while Tenaga was two sen better at RM15.70.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy was up half-a-sen to 48.5 sen, Brahims rose 14.5 sen to 47.5 sen and Dagang Nexchange was 1.5 sen better at 45 sen, while Netx was flat at 3.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index inched up 5.57 points to 13,039.21 and the FBMT 100 Index was 6.01 points lower at 12,788.08 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 8.93 points to 13,211.24.

The FBM 70 declined 16.22 points to 15,677.27 and the FBM Ace was 14.42 points lower at 5,910.59.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index advanced 17.23 points to 18,055.41 and the Plantation Index improved 14.69 points to 7,971.19, but the Industrial Index decreased 24.42 points to 3,246.31. — Bernama