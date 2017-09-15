Bursa ends morning session lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in negative territory in line with weaker regional peers, as profit-taking emerged in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 3.26 points to 1,778.11 against Thursday’s closing of 1,781.37.

The index opened 2.62 points better at 1,783.99 this morning.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 454 to 248, with 352 counters unchanged, 780 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.11 billion shares worth RM708.38 million.

A dealer said Asian stocks were mostly lower Friday after North Korea launched another missile over Japan, ratcheting up geopolitical tensions and denting investor sentiment.

"Risk-off sentiment is back to the front-seat of markets with North Korea's latest missile firing. Asian shares are expected to be weighed with the heightening of tensions as investors cautiously awaiting reactions from world leaders,” he said.

CIMB and Petronas Chemicals were the top losers in the heavyweights counters, declining 11 sen and and seven sen each to RM6.62 and RM7.33, respectively, totalling to 2.56 points of losses on the benchmark index.

For other heavyweights, Maybank dipped three sen to RM9.69, Sime Darby slipped one sen to RM9.13 while TNB and Public Bank were flat at RM14.58 and RM20.58, respectively.

Among active counters, Trive Property and Borneo Oil were flat at 13 sen and 10 sen, respectively, Sino Hua-An eased half-a-sen to 25 sen while Hibiscus Petroleum and Scomi rose two sen each to 46.5 sen and 14.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 22.05 points weaker at 12,665.24, the FBM 70 shed 24.50 points to 15,155.23, the FBMT 100 Index erased 21.93 points to 12,326.64, the FBM Ace went down 7.63 points to 6,696.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 19.15 points to 12,875.67.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index retreated 49.74 points to 16,775.15, the Plantation Index gained 19.17 points to 7,941.98 and the Industrial Index dipped 6.13 points to 3,227.58 — Bernama