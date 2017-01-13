Bursa ends morning session lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today, as some traders took profits as the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) charted gains.

At 12.30pm, the index was 3.33 points weaker at 1,674.43 compared with yesterday's close of 1,677.76.

After opening 0.08 of-a-point weaker at 1,677.68 today, the FBM KLCI moved between 1,674.43 and 1,679.64 throughout the morning session.

Losers outpaced gainers 402 to 271, while 356 counters were unchanged, 712 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.26 billion shares worth RM801.65 million.

In a note, Kenanga Research said despite the positive price action yesterday, the FBM KLCI was still only retesting its immediate resistance level of 1,680, and continuing its consolidation route within 1,665-1,680.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby added one sen each to RM8.32 and

RM8.51 respectively, TNB declined six sen to RM13.94 and Public Bank gained two sen to RM20.08.

On actives, Hibiscus Petroleum and Wintoni were flat at 53 sen and six sen, while IFCA MSC was half-a-sen better at 41.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index inched down 20.6 points to 11,730.86, the FBMT100 Index was 20.86 points lower at 11,434.25, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 8.52 points to 12,253.37.

The FBM 70 was 17.2 points lower at 13,406.18, but the FBM Ace increased 22.63 points to 5,192.74.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index edged down 14.98 points to 3,177.61, the Finance Index fell 3.39 points to 14,781.54 and the Plantation Index bagged 8.82 points to 7,935.87. — Bernama