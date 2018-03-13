Bursa ends morning session lower

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session easier in line with the subdued performance of regional peers and amid profit taking by traders, dealers said.

At 12.30 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.12 points weaker at 1,860.1 from 1,861.22 at yesterday's close.

After opening 6.14 points easier at 1,855.08, the index hovered between 1,853.97 and 1,862.02 throughout the morning session.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said in a note that Wall Street’s overnight mixed performance as it struggled to extend last Friday’s strong gains, affected regional markets, including Bursa Malaysia.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.28 per cent lower at 31,505.41, Jakarta Composite Index was 0.65 per cent weaker at 6,458.62, but Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.08 per cent to 3,543.03.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 483 to 296, with 381 counters unchanged, 716 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.19 billion shares worth RM757.27 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank increased two sen to RM10.46, Public Bank was up 34 sen to RM23.00, Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM8.11, while Tenaga was flat at RM15.62 and CIMB declined two sen to RM7.25.

Of the actively-traded stocks, QES Group, Nexgram, Sumatec Resources were flat at 21.5 sen, five sen and 6.5 sen, respectively.

Meanwhile NWP Holdings and Sapura Energy declined one sen each to 32 sen and 45.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 14.76 points to 13,096.11, the FBMT 100 Index was 13.89 points lower at 12,841.28 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 5.3 points to 13,288.9.

The FBM 70 declined 37.88 points to 15,644.62, but the FBM Ace was 6.21 points higher at 5,986.26.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index improved 0.94 of-a-point to 18,111.51 and the Industrial Index decreased 13.2 points to 3,223.83. However, the Plantation Index rose 13.73 points to 8,101.93. — Bernama