Bursa ends morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session trading higher today on continued buying support in most heavyweights, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,860.94, up 4.59 points from Thursday’s close of 1,856.35, after opening 3.02 points higher at 1,859.37.

Market breadth was, however, negative with 353 losers to 315 gainers, while 374 counters were unchanged, 871 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 805.26 million shares worth RM556.00 million.

A dealer said the local bourse picked up on overnight gains on Wall Street, though many markets in the region were closed for the Good Friday holiday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were each flat at RM10.52 and RM24.00 respectively, Tenaga and CIMB each rose two sen to RM16.18 and RM7.18 and Petronas Chemicals gained 10 sen to RM8.25.

For other actives, SKH rose half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, Sapura Energy added 1.5 sen to 52 sen and PUC bagged 3.5 sen to 21.5 sen.

Of the top gainers, Nestle surged RM2.50 to RM153.50, Ajinomoto improved 74 sen to RM22.84 and F&N gained 12 sen to RM33.38.

The FBM Emas Index rose 35.33 points to 13,020.84, the FBMT 100 Index was 38.43 points better at 12,824.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 38.26 points to 13,200.90.

The FBM 70 surged 69.94 points to 15,545.41 and the FBM Ace was 18.69 points higher at 5,391.82.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index inched up 20.48 points to 18,155.66, the Industrial Index increased 7.39 points to 3,234.01 and the Plantation Index was up 8.93 points to 7,994.48. — Bernama