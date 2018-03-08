Bursa ends morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on improved market sentiment and bargain-hunting activities.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.27 points better at 1,843.17 from 1,837.9 at yesterday's close.

After opening 0.4 of-a-point better at 1,838.3 this morning, the index hovered between 1,838.3 and 1,846.67 throughout the morning session.

A dealer said traders took advantage of yesterday selloff to accumulate quality stocks at a cheaper price while market sentiment improved after White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that the impending hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports would likely exclude Canada, Mexico and a clutch of other countries.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 425 to 332, with 399 counters unchanged, 719 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.21 billion shares worth RM858.69 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.48, Public Bank added four sen to RM22.98 and Tenaga rose two sen to RM15.62.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Ace Market debutant QES Group gained three sen to 22 sen, while Sapura Energy and SKH Consortium both added 1.5 sen to 52.5 sen and 10 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 35.11 points to 12,965.58, the FBMT 100 Index was 33.47 points higher at 12,707.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 36.14 points to 13,121.07.

The FBM 70 gained 30.8 points to 15,424.59 and the FBM Ace was 67.84 points higher at 5,932.88.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index edged up 26.79 points to 18,027.43, the Industrial Index increased 2.58 points to 3,174.53 and the Plantation Index rose 35.05 points to 8,049.69. — Bernama