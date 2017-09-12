Bursa ends morning session higher

Bursa Malaysia remained higher on continued buying support in construction-related counters, due to a numbers of tenders secured yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in positive territory and in line with most Asian markets due to positive leads on the global and local fronts, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.22 points to 1,784.96, after moving between 1,781.54 and 1,786.60 throughout the morning session.

It opened 0.45 of-a-point weaker at 1,782.29 from yesterday's close of 1,782.74.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 417 to 369 with 335 counters unchanged, 712 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.21 billion shares worth RM948.21 million.

A dealer said most Asian stocks continued their uptrend today, supported by a firm lead from Wall Street as concerns eased over the potential damage of Hurricane Irma, while tensions on the Korean Peninsular took a breather.

Among top gainers, Petronas Gas jumped 34 sen to RM18.44, Petron Msia sruged 29 sen to RM10.12, Nestle improved 28 sen to RM85.18 and Ajinomoto gained 26 sen to RM19.38.

For the heavyweights, Maybank bagged three sen to RM9.65, Sime Darby advanced one sen to RM9.15, TNB was flat at RM14.58, while Public Bank declined two sen to RM20.58.

Among active counters, MQ Technology rose four sen to nine sen, NEXT Holdings earned half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, AirAsia X slipped one sen to 40 sen, while Diversified Gateway was flat at four sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 8.19 points higher at 12,720.36, the FBM 70 shed 26.70 points to 15,260.24, the FBMT 100 Index gained 6.29 points to 12,383.46, the FBM Ace went up 70.72 points to 6,767.98 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 13.68 points to 12,925.61.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 6.73 points to 16,786.08, the Plantation Index bagged 21.39 points to 7,935.07 and the Industrial Index rose 21.62 points to 3,234.82. — Bernama