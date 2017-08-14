Bursa ends morning session higher

Market breadth was positive, as gainers led losers 347 to 335, with 344 counters unchanged, 816 untraded and 34 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher in tandem with regional peers, while taking cue from a firmer Wall Street last week, as well as positive economic data from the region.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.56 points higher at 1,770.52, after moving between 1,766.37 and 1,771.50.

It opened 0.45 of-a-point easier at 1,766.50 against last Friday’s close of 1,766.96.

Turnover stood at 650.98 million shares worth RM569.34 million.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times index rose 0.78 per cent to 3,305.38, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng improved 1.17 per cent to 27,197.76, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.69 per cent to 2,335.69, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.80 per cent to 19,571.45.

A dealer said Asian stocks was positive in morning trade today , tracking a firmer Wall Street, on investor expectations of a slower rate hike following the weaker-than-expected United States (US) consumer price data released last Friday.

Investor sentiment was also lifted by better-than-expected Japanese gross domestic product data, while digesting the release of a barrage of data from today.

Asian stock markets also rebounded after the previous session’s sell-off, with investors resorting to bargain hunting following the better sentiment in the market, as well as easing concerns over geopolitical tensions between the US and North Korea.

Among heavyweights, Maybank improved one sen to RM9.70, Public Bank gained two sen to RM20.60 and Petronas Chemicals bagged 10 sen to RM7.12.

CIMB lost two sen to RM6.78, while Tenaga and Sime Darby were flat at RM14.20 and RM9.41 respectively.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange added two sen sen to 47 sen, MLabs Systems gained one sen to 18 sen, Dagang Nexchange warrants improved 1.5 sen to 23.5 sen, Frontken was up 2.5 sen to 33 sen, with Compugates flat at three sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 29.12 points to 12,531.56, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 31.94 points to 12,644.41, as the FBMT 100 Index improved 27.83 points to 12,203.75, and the FBM 70 jumped 46.21 points to 14,739.76. The FBM Ace fell 12.58 points to 6,296.20.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index increased 24.17 points to 16,742.03, the Industrial Index gained 4.77 points to 3,238.87, but the Plantation Index was 5.54 points lower at 7,782.31. — Bernama