Bursa ends morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today, but sentiment remained subdued over fiscal policy changes, that may be initiated by US President Donald Trump.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.40 points better at 1,673.29 compared with Friday's close of 1,664.89.

It opened 0.48 of-a-point higher at 1,665.92.

Losers outpaced gainers 342 to 296, while 328 counters were unchanged, 768 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 855.16 million shares worth RM651.61 million.

FXTM vice president of market research Jameel Ahmad said investors are in a wait-and see mode for clarity on how the new President will be able to implement mhis campaign promises before deciding on their next strategic positions.

“So far, the reaction on the markets has been fairly muted,” he said in a note today.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 47.49 points to 11,716.04, the FBMT100 Index was 49.14 points higher at 11,421.68, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 63.25 points to 12,221.19.

The FBM 70 rose 26.22 points to 13,373.16, but the FBM Ace declined 30.49 points to 4,955.31.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index improved 36.23 points to 3,161.76 and the Plantation Index slid 0.80 of-a-point to 7,914.32. But the Finance Index improved 62.96 points to 14,770.17.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.28, TNB was four sen higher at RM13.90, Public Bank perked eight sen to RM20.18 and Sime Darby rose 15 sen to RM8.67.

Of actives, Hibiscus inched up half-a-sen to 46.5 sen while AirAsia declined 12 sen to RM2.46, UMW O&G eased four sen to 69 sen and Borneo Oil was unchanged at 16.5 sen. — Bernama