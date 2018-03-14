Bursa ends morning session easier

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session easier in line with the subdued performance of regional peers after Wall Street’s overnight choppy performance reverberated throughout all markets, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.2 points weaker at 1,857.83 from 1,864.03 at yesterday's close.

After opening 1.54 points easier at 1,862.49, the index hovered between 1,856.38 and 1,863.67 throughout the morning session.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said in a note that Wall Street’s under performance was due to sharp falls in the technology and energy sectors, amid a shake up in US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 1.25 per cent lower at 31,206.31, the Jakarta Composite Index was 0.53 per cent weaker at 6,378.78 and Singapore's Straits Times Index eased 0.53 per cent to 3,534.83.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 585 to 219, with 361 counters unchanged, 719 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.28 billion shares worth RM861.01 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby Plantation decreased two sen each to RM10.42 and RM5.58 respectively.

Meanwhile, Public Bank, CIMB and Axiata were flat at RM23.00, RM7.25 and RM5.45 respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sersol, KNM and Xinghe were flat at 16 sen, 22 sen and six sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 47.99 points to 13,070.14, the FBMT 100 Index was 43.84 points lower at 12,820.97 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 72.6 points to 13,240.13.

The FBM 70 declined 56.94 points to 15,603.93 and the FBM Ace was 75.52 points lower at 5,916.01.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index declined 11.7 points to 18,142.39, the Industrial Index decreased 26.69 points to 3,231.78 and the Plantation Index weakened 22.17 points to 8,082.94. — Bernama