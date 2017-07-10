Bursa ends morning session easier

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session easier and in line with most of its peers in the Asia Pacific region.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 3.11 points to 1,756.82, after moving between 1,754.57 and 1,760.44 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 397 to 273, while 353 counters were unchanged, 768 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 832.7 million shares worth RM548.78 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Sime Darby and CIMB were all flat at RM9.63, RM9.54 and RM6.55, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals lost 17 sen to RM6.92 and IHH Healthcare declined one sen to RM5.90.

A dealer said the slide in the local bourse’s performance was in tandem with its regional peers as Indonesia's Jakarta Composite shed 4.96 points to 5,809.84, Philippine stock exchange declined 23.84 points to 7,865.49 and China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 6.66 points to 3,211.31.

Among actives, market debutant, Advancecon, was up 20 sen to 83 sen, MLAB rose five sen to 24 sen, Netx improved half-a-sen to five sen, while Borneo Oil, Tiger Synergy, JAG and Anzo were all flat at 11 sen, six sen, 12.5 sen and 12.5 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index decreased 21.82 points to 12,528.94, the FBM Emas Shariah was 26.01 points lower at 12,740.24, the FBMT100 Index fell 22.49 points to 12,165.58 and the FBM 70 eased 31.23 points to 14,906.6.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index inched down 3.21 points to 7,868.78, while the Industrial Index increased 3.58 points to 3,246.87 and the Finance Index rose 10.37 points at 16,772.96. — Bernama