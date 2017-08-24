Bursa ends morning session down

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session easier as investors remained on the sidelines and despite the uptrend seen on some Asian bourses, a dealer said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.90 of-a-point to 1,772.85, after moving between 1,770.51 and 1,773.84.

It opened 0.19 of-a-point lower at 1,772.75 from Wednesday’s close of 1,772.94.

Losers edged out gainers 323 to 391, with 339 counters unchanged, 786 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.13 billion shares worth RM776.33 million.

The dealer said trading on Bursa Malaysia was still in an uncertain mode with two finance stocks, RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd, under the scanner of investors.

Both recently called off a merger proposal, saying they were unable to reach an agreement on mutually acceptable terms and conditions for it.

“Today, AMMB remained under the spotlight as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd's plan to sell its stake in the bank to Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) was cancelled. It appeared that KWAP was only keen on the merged entity,” the dealer said.

RHB’s shares rose one sen to RM5.08, while AMMB fell 11 sen to RM4.48.

Meanwhile, some Asian stocks improved today, shaking off the overnight risk aversion that gripped financial markets.

This followed US President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the US government if it declined to fund the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Among heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank and Tenaga rose two sen each to RM9.60 and RM14.28 respectively, while Public Bank was flat at RM20.56 and Sime Darby fell seven sen to RM9.23.

Of the actives, Apft and JAG inched down half-a-sen to 2.5 sen and 14 sen respectively, Techfast inched up 7.5 sen to 91 sen and Orion IXL added one sen to 15 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 2.37 points to 12,622.92, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 9.42 points to 12,803.85 and the FBMT 100 Index was higher by 2.04 points at 12,278.90.

The FBM 70 advanced 12.55 points to 15,054.13 and the FBM Ace edged up 5.79 points to 6,587.14.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index declined 13.13 points to 16,718.36 and the Industrial Index lost 10.52 points to 3,228.66.But, the Plantation Index gained 14.77 points to 7,846.07. — Bernama