Bursa ends morning session broadly lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session broadly lower today on weaker buying sentiment in the overall market.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 0.28 of-a-point to 1,712.85 from Monday's close of 1,713.13. It moved between 1,708.48 and 1,714.2 throughout the morning session.

The benchmark index opened 4.65 points easier at 1,708.48.

The broader market remained negative, with losers thumping gainers 582 to 195 with 330 counters unchanged, 736 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 911.82 million shares worth RM921.88 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said the market might stabilise at the 1,700-1,710 level in the near term as investors reassessed listed companies’ earnings in the third quarter while digesting the impact of the rebalancing of the key index after the inclusion of Press Metal and Nestle into the FBM KLCI.

“We also opine that the FBM KLCI could be due for a technical rebound on the back of the year-end window dressing period,” it said in a research note today.

On Bursa Malaysia, the FBM Emas Index declined 29.52 points to 12,330.3, the FBMT 100 Index fell 20.56 points to 12,004.18, the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 50.39 points to 12,789.1 and the FBM 70 gave up 94.8 points to 15,245.86.

The FBM Ace decreased 39.73 points to 6,199.15.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index gained 2.47 points to 15,905.86, the Plantation Index rose 8.11 points to 7,871.88, but the Industrial Index eased 1.59 points to 3,162.03.

Among heavyweights, CIMB, Axiata and Digi fell one sen each to RM5.96, RM5.35 and RM4.66, respectively, IHH Healthcare added three sen to RM5.64, Maxis increased five sen to RM5.88 while Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.25 and RM20, respectively.

TNB shed two sen to RM15.56, Petronas Chemicals was one sen easier at RM7.42 and Genting Bhd declined four sen to RM8.91.

Of the actives, Green Packet went up one sen to 43.5 sen, Asia Bioenergy inched up half-a-sen to 18.5 sen, both Trive Property and Berjaya Corp edged down half-a-sen to five sen and 35 sen, respectively, and Malaysia Steel Works slipped nine sen to RM1.33. — Bernama