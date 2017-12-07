Bursa ends mixed on mild buying interest

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 ― Bursa Malaysia closed mixed today, with the benchmark index ending slightly higher on mild buying interest in selected heavyweights.

The key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at 1,719.05, up 0.72 of-a-point, from Wednesday’s close of 1,718.33.

The market bellwether, which opened 3.38 points higher at 1,721.71, fluctuated between 1,718.47 and 1,723.4 throughout the day.

The overall market breadth was weak with losers outpacing gainers by 454 to 388 while 405 counters were unchanged, 610 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Total turnover rose to 1.80 billion units valued at RM2.51 billion from Wednesday’s 1.58 billion units valued at RM2.26 billion yesterday.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank, Maxis, and IHH Healthcare added one sen each to RM9.27, RM5.92 and RM5.61, respectively, Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM7.40, CIMB was flat at RM5.97, TNB fell four sen to RM15.58, Public Bank declined six sen to RM19.96 and Axiata eased three sen to RM5.34.

Among the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum increased 2.5 sen to 78.5 sen, Green Packet was 1.5 sen higher at 45 sen, PUC and Vivocom were flat at 21 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, Sapura Energy lost 24.5 sen to 96.5 sen, Sime Darby shed five sen to RM2.15 and JAG slid one sen to 9.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index fell 13.85 points to 12,332.88, FBMT 100 Index eased 16.19 points to 12,003.99, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 23.56 points lower at 12,788.34 and the FBM 70 Index declined by 95.09 points to 15,088.96.

The FBM Ace, however, edged up 0.01 points to 6,248.69.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index decreased 33.85 points to 15,944.98, Plantation Index inched up 0.91 of-a-point to 7,858.51, and the Industrial Index gave up 10.87 points to 3,147.41.

The Main Market volume went up to 1.16 billion units worth RM2.41 billion from 1.14 billion units worth RM2.17 billion on Wednesday.

Volume on the ACE Market swelled to 416.12 million shares valued at RM73.78 million from 282.0 million shares valued at RM51.42 million yesterday.

Warrants volume widened to 217.01 million units worth RM24.56 million from 158.57 million units worth RM29.34 million.

Consumer products accounted for 65.84 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (209.80 million), construction (51.53 million), trade and services (514.39 million), technology (96.22 million), infrastructure (9.06 million), SPAC (18.61 million), finance (67.08 million), hotels (529,500), properties (96.30 million), plantations (26.19 million), mining (5,000), REITs (5.80 million), and closed/fund (18,600). ― Bernama