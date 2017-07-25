Bursa ends mixed amid cautious trading

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today amid cautious trading as investors took profits, particularly in small-capitalised stocks, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended at 1,763.34, up 1.35 points from Monday’s close of 1,761.99.

After opening 4.01 points firmer at 1,766.0, the market bellwether moved between 1,761.16 and 1,766.47 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers, however, thumped gainers by 513 to 329, with 389 counters unchanged, 608 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Volume increased to 1.68 billion units valued at RM1.63 billion from 1.67 billion shares valued at RM1.68 billion yesterday.

A dealer said cautious sentiment continued to cloud the market ahead of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting which was expected to begin later today.

“However, the gains in the higher benchmark index was helped by the firmer crude oil prices, coupled with the stronger economic growth projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

Yesterday, IMF upgraded its projections for Malaysia’s 2017 gross domestic product to 4.8 per cent from the previous 4.5 per cent.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga and Public Bank rose four sen each to RM14.22 and RM20.42, respectively and CIMB improved one sen to RM6.35.

Maybank eased one sen to RM9.62. Sime Darby remained unchanged at RM9.55.

Of the actives, Borneo Oil lost half-a-sen to 10 sen, MLAB declined 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen and IWCity fell 13 sen to RM1.33.

GlobalTec and KGroup were flat at 6.5 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively.

Sam Engineering and Equipment top the gainers’ list, rising 34 sen to RM8.30, while top loser, Hong Leong Financial, gave up 26 sen to RM16.92.

The FBM Emas Index declined by 6.48 points to 12,549.59, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 13.86 points lower at 12,717.56 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 3.78 points to 12,193.85.

The FBM 70 declined 54.01 points to 14,877.61 and the FBM Ace slumped 124.43 points to 6,574.72.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dropped 8.52 points to 16,695.13 and the Plantation Index slipped 15.29 points to 7,838.46.

The Industrial Index was 5.36 points stronger at 3,283.62.

The Main Market turnover rose to 1.06 billion shares valued at RM1.52 billion from 1.05 billion shares valued at RM1.56 billion on Monday.

Warrants improved to 149.20 million units worth RM15.31 million against 100.49 million units valued at RM11.42 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 463.18 million shares worth RM91.57 million from 508.32 million shares worth RM100.93 million yesterday.

Consumer products accounted for 60.19 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (284.16 million), construction (106.07 million), trade and services (366.60 million), technology (37.34 million), infrastructure (7.64 million), SPAC (3.96 million), finance (39.74 million), hotels (2.22 million), properties (135.30 million), plantations (12.93 million), mining (21,800), REITs (2.33 million) and closed/fund (nil). — Bernama