Bursa ends lower on selling sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bursa Malaysia closed lower today, weighed down by selling activities in selected heavyweights led by Hong Leong Bank and Maybank.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at 1,718.33, down 6.51 points, from Tuesday’s close of 1,724.84.

The market bellwether, which opened 4.11 points easier at 1,720.73, fluctuated between 1,715.1 and 1,722.95 throughout the day.

The overall market breadth was weak with losers outpacing gainers by 454 to 379 while 391 counters were unchanged, 621 untraded and 43 others were suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.58 billion units valued at RM2.26 billion from Tuesday’s 1.84 billion units valued at RM2.23 billion.

The weaker local bourse was in line with its regional peers following weaker Wall Street overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.97 per cent to 22,177.04, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 2.14 per cent lower at 28,224.80 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 1.29 per cent to 3,394.02.

Hong Leong Bank declined by 82 sen to RM16.18, Maybank fell 12 sen to RM9.26, Petronas Chemicals was seven sen lower to RM7.38 and Hong Leong Financial Group shed 46 sen to RM16.48.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM20.02, Axiata added one sen to RM5.37, CIMB was flat at RM5.97, TNB declined two sen to RM15.62 and IHH Healthcare went down four sen to RM5.60.

Among the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum rose four sen to 76 sen, Vivocom increased one sen to 13.5 sen and Sime Darby Property advanced five sen to RM1.16,

Trive Property and PUC were flat at 4.5 sen and 21 sen, respectively, Sime Darby fell five sen to RM2.20.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index fell 48.66 points to 12,346.73, FBMT 100 Index eased 50.12 points to 12,020.18, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 24.02 points lower to 12,811.9 and the FBM 70 Index declined by 79.55 points to 15,184.05.

The FBM Ace, however, improved 41.64 points to 6,248.68.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index lost 176.48 points to 15,978.83, Plantation Index fell 14.54 points to 7,857.6 and the Industrial Index gave up 9.41 points to 3,158.28.

The Main Market volume went down to 1.14 billion units worth RM2.17 billion from Tuesday’s 1.26 billion units worth RM2.14 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market was lower at 282.0 million shares valued at RM51.42 million from 372.96 million shares valued at RM64.08 million yesterday.

Warrants volume narrowed to 158.57 million units worth RM29.34 million from 196.37 million units worth RM26.32 million on Tuesday.

Consumer products accounted for 66.27 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (288.04 million), construction (54.69 million), trade and services (406.12 million), technology (85.13 million), infrastructure (5.84 million), SPAC (27.86 million), finance (58.26 million), hotels (1.20 million), properties (108.70 million), plantations (28.18 million), mining (nil), REITs (5.36 million), and closed/fund (nil). — Bernama