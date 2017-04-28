Bursa ends higher on profit-taking among heavyweights

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Bursa Malaysia finished the week marginally higher as mild profit-taking emerged among selective heavyweight with traders reportedly squared some positions ahead of the long weekend break.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose just 0.14 of-a-point, to end at 1,768.06, from Thursday’s close of 1,767.92.

The key index opened a marginal 0.06 of-a-point better at 1,767.98, and moved within a 6.64-point range of between 1,772.21 and 1,765.57 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth ended positive with gainers outpacing decliners 544 to 402, while 359 counters were unchanged, 465 untraded and 46 others were suspended.

Volume shed to 3.10 billion units worth RM2.89 billion from 3.45 billion units worth RM2.77 billion yesterday.

Among heavyweights, top-weighted Maybank advanced four sen to RM9.58, TNB rose eight sen to RM13.94, while Public Bank and Sime Darby were both flat at RM19.96 and RM9.33, respectively.

Danainfra Nasional (bond) was the top gainer for the day, putting on 70 sen to RM99.50, while the top loser was Scientex, which erased 35 sen to RM8.29.

Among active stocks, Key Alliance and Iris both dipped half-a-sen to six sen and 20.5 sen, respectively, XOX gained one sen to 12.5 sen, AsiaBio was flat at 5.5 sen, while Tiger added half-a-sen to 8 sen.

“It’s common to see profit-taking after a rally and to lock-in recent gains or stay squared ahead of the long weekend break,” an equity dealer said, alluding to the possible consolidation after the local bourse’s bullish momentum recently.

The market will be closed on Monday for the Labour Day public holiday.

The FBM Emas Index ended 18.03 points higher to 12,631.52, the FBMT100 Index advanced 14.90 points to 12,259.26, the FBM 70 surged 70.70 points to 15,080.97, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 2.30 points to 12,972.49, while the FBM Ace bagged 42.69 points to 6,242.16.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 63.17 points to 16,301.17, the Plantation Index climbed 1.98 points to 8,097.34, while the Industrial Index shed 8.30 points to 3,219.17.

Main Market turnover eased to 1.89 billion units worth RM2.72 billion from 2.20 billion units worth RM2.59 billion on Thursday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 893.22 million shares worth RM144.09 million from yesterday’s 840.55 million shares worth RM134.88 million.

Warrants shrank to 290.36 million units worth RM33.00 million from 391.62 million units worth RM39.82 million.

Consumer products accounted for 106.63 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (385.34 million), construction (213.79 million), trade and services (703.31 million), technology (103.33 million), infrastructure (21.78 million), SPAC (5.18 million ), finance (105.09 million), hotels (1.14 million), properties (218.33 million), plantations (23.94 million), mining (14,400), REITs (6.03 million), and closed/fund (68,000). — Bernama