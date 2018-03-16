Bursa ends higher on equities demand

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Bursa Malaysia closed marginally higher today on increased equities demand, after being in the red throughout the day, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 1.12 points higher at 1,846.39 from 1,845.27 at Thursday's close.

After opening 1.79 points weaker at 1,843.48 this morning, the index moved between 1,838.4 and 1,851.75 throughout the day.

Kenanga Research, in a note, said the outlook for the index remained seemingly weak in the short-term as key indicators continued to be indecisive, coupled with tepid trading volumes.

The research firm said key support would be at 1,840-level, with a break below to see a lower support at 1,800-level.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 504 to 382 with 441 counters unchanged, 567 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Volume rose to 2.87 billion units worth RM4.2 billion from 2.87 billion units worth RM2.46 billion on Thursday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank declined four sen to RM10.32, while Public Bank and Tenaga rose two sen each to RM23.02 and RM15.68, respectively.

Meanwhile, CIMB and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM7.22 and RM8.15, respectively.

Of the active counters, Sapura Energy, Sumatec Resources, Mah Sing and UMW Oil & Gas Corp decreased one sen each to 48 sen, six sen, RM1.05 and 31 sen, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nexgram Holdings and SKH Consortium were flat at five sen and 8.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 8.33 points to 13,033.64, FBMT 100 Index was 10.73 points higher at 12,782.07 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 33.6 points to 13,220.17.

The FBM 70 rose 23.33 points to 15,693.49 and the FBM Ace edged up 29 points to 5,925.01.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index rose 22.7 points to 3,270.73, the Finance Index was 21.32 points stronger at 18,038.18, but the Plantation Index declined 82.15 points to 7,956.5.

The Main Market volume increased to 2.04 billion units worth RM4.13 billion from 1.99 billion units worth RM2.32 billion on Thursday.

Volume on the ACE Market decreased to 385.94 million shares valued at RM73.67 million from 464.51 million shares valued at RM86.92 million yesterday.

Warrants' volume rose to 438.63 million units worth RM49.56 million from 420.98 million units worth RM54.65 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 121.27 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (325.94 million), construction (86.56 million), trade and services (1.11 billion), technology (46.23 million), infrastructure (18.5 million), SPAC (1.16 million), finance (80.09 million), hotels (3.97 million), properties (169.37 million), plantations (36.74 million), mining (148,500), REITs (45.52 million), and closed/fund (9,700). — Bernama