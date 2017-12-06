Bursa easier at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower mid-morning in tandem with its regional peers and prompted by selling in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 6.53 points or 0.38 per cent to 1,718.31 against Tuesday's close of 1,724.84. The index opened 4.11 points easier at 1,720.73.

Market breadth was weaker with losers thumping gainers 312 to 268 with 340 counters unchanged, 925 untraded and 43 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 535.48 million shares worth RM476.78 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM20.02, Petronas Chemicals jumped 11 sen to RM7.56, Maxis added one sen to RM5.91, Maybank shed 12 sen to RM9.26, TNB declined four sen to RM15.60 and CIMB eased one sen to RM5.96.

Of actives, Vivocom International and Red Sena both inched up half-a-sen to 13 sen and 46.5 sen, respectively, Hibiscus Petroleum rose two sen to 74 sen, Malayan United Industries and Trive Property were flat at 20.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 per cent to 22,419, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index reduced 1.08 per cent to 28,532.28 and Singapore's Straits Times Index declined 0.58 per cent to 3,418.17.

Bursa Malaysia's FBM Emas Index declined 32.20 points to 12,363.19, the FBMT 100 Index shed 34.45 points to 12,035.85 and the FBM 70 trimmed 3.88 points to 15,259.72.

The FBM Ace increased 24.96 points to 6,232.0 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 5.96 points to 12,829.96.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index lost 167.37 points to 15,987.94, the Industrial Index added 2.12 points to 3,169.81 and the Plantation Index decreased 45.44 points to 7,826.7. — Bernama