Bursa easier at mid-afternoon

Losers outpaced gainers by 542 to 279, while 363 counters were unchanged, 684 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon today on continued profit-taking in selected heavyweights, as investors looked to square off their positions ahead of Christmas holidays, dealers said.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,737.98, down 13.66 points from Monday’s close of 1,751.64.

The key index opened 7.19 points easier at 1,743.73.

Turnover stood at 1.96 billion shares worth RM1.45 billion.

A dealer said technology-related small-capitalised stocks and lower-liners, including Diversified Gateway Solutions, Netx and PUC, were still capturing investors’ appetite following an upbeat overnight performance on Nasdaq which was traded near the 7,000— level.

Profit-taking in Maybank, Tenaga and Public Bank dragged the composite index lower by a collective contribution of 5.98 points.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga each fell two sen to RM9.48 and RM14.92 respectively, and Public Bank eased 14 sen to RM20.56, while Petronas Chemicals rose one sen to RM7.46.

Among actively-traded stocks were Diversified Gateway Solutions, which improved four sen to 12.5 sen while Netx, Sapura Energy and PUC each added one sen to five sen, 74.5 sen and 33 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index slid 59.69 points to 12,511.13, FBMT100 Index declined 59.08 points to 12,180.28 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 50.21 points lower at 12,837.58.

The FBM 70 was up 48.46 points to 15,461.75, but the FBM Ace was down 25.28 points to 6,375.34.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index fell 27.08 points to 3,134.25, Finance Index dipped 79.35 points to 16,467.56 and the Plantation Index was 39.25 points easier at 7,782.23. — Bernama