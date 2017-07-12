Bursa easier at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Bursa Malaysia was easier at mid-afternoon today with selloffs seen in heavyweights, particularly consumer-related shares, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.23 points weaker at 1,753.8 from yesterday's close of 1,755.03, after opening 0.91 points better at 1,755.94.

Market breadth, however, was positive, as gainers beat losers 365 to 351, with 371 counters unchanged, 707 untraded and 33 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at one billion shares worth RM858.18 million.

Main market consumer-related shares that registered declines were among the top losers, which included British American Tobacco, which plunged 36 sen to RM42.40, Nestle declined 26 sen to RM83.16 and Ajinomoto contracted 22 sen to RM22.66.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank fell a sen to RM9.62 and CIMB lost two sen to RM6.37.

TNB rose four sen to RM14.14, Public Bank and Sime Darby improved two sen each to RM20.34 and RM9.54, respectively.

Among actives, Compugates eased half-a-sen to three sen, YGL Convergence slipped one sen to 24 sen, while Borneo Oil was flat at 11 sen.

Meanwhile, EduSpec was up 1.5 sen to 18.5 sen and MLABS Systems gained 8.5 sen to 37.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index lost 0.09 of-a-point to 12,488.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah was 4.01 points lower at 12,705.02.

The FBMT100 Index rose 1.4 points to 12,137.04 and the FBM 70 garnered 39.22 points to 14,842.91.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index advanced 21.05 points at 16,690.8 while the Plantation Index was down 3.2 points at 7,858.59 and the Industrial Index erased 0.12 of-a-point to 3,253.09. — Bernama