Bursa down at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade lower at mid-day on concerns over a trade war.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 12.49 points lower at 1,864.38 from yesterday's close of 1,876.87.

The key index opened 16.29 points lower at 1,860.58.

A dealer said US President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum yesterday that could impose tariffs of up to US$60 billion (RM235.2 billion) on imports from China and restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese-controlled companies and funds from acquiring US firms with sensitive technologies.

He said the memorandum sparked concerns of a trade war between the two giant economies and sent stocks tumbling worldwide.

On Bursa Malaysia, among heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM10.52, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals lost four sen each to RM24 and RM8.17 and CIMB slipped three sen to RM7.26. TNB was flat at RM15.78.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy added one sen to 55 sen.

Vizione and AirAsia X lost one sen each to 14 sen and 39 sen respectively, Sino Hua-an declined two sen to 36.5 sen and PUC slipped half-a-sen to 17 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 111.47 points to 13,048.58, the FBMT 100 Index was 102.52 points easier at 12,830.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 108.21 points to 13,171.31.

The FBM 70 tumbled 180.62 points to 15,494.59 and the FBM Ace went down 121.47 points to 5,651.34.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index shed 139.92 points to 18,235.83, the Plantation Index was 32.62 points lower at 8,009.38 and the Industrial Index decreased 31.67 points to 3,240.03.

Losers led gainers 781 to 136, with 272 counters unchanged, 706 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.05 billion shares worth RM853.67 million. — Bernama