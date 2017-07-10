Bursa continues downtrend at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend at mid-afternoon today, dragged down by selling pressures in heavyweights, small-capitalised shares as well as lower-liners, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.28 points lower at 1,755.65 from Friday's close of 1,759.93, after opening 0.83 of-a-point easier at 1,759.1.

Decliners outpaced gainers by 459 to 265, with 357 counters unchanged, 710 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 971.18 million shares worth RM671.59 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare fell one sen each to RM9.62 and RM5.90, respectively, while CIMB and Digi declined two sen each to RM6.53 and RM4.98, respectively.

Meanwhile, TNB and Public Bank rose two sen each to RM14.14 and RM20.30, respectively.

Among actives, market debutant, Advancecon, was up 19.5 sen to 82.5 sen, MLAB rose five sen to 24 sen, Netx improved half-a-sen to five sen, while Borneo Oil, Tiger Synergy and Anzo were all flat at 11 sen, six sen and 12.5 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index decreased 33.05 points to 12,517.72, FBM Emas Shariah was 38.06 points lower at 12,728.19, FBMT100 Index fell 34.79 points to 12,153.28 and the FBM 70 decreased 62.11 points to 14,875.72.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index inched down 4.06 points to 7,867.93, Finance Index fell 15.07 points at 16,747.52, while the Industrial Index increased 4.44 points to 3,247.73. — Bernama