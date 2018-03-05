Bursa continues decline to mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bursa Malaysia continued its decline to mid-afternoon today on persistent selling in heavyweights, as market sentiment turned negative, following US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 14.88 points weaker at 1,841.19 from last Friday's close of 1,856.07, and after opening 2.32 points easier at 1,853.75 this morning.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 866 to 164, with 255 counters unchanged, 255 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.58 billion shares worth RM1.21 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost six sen to RM10.40, Public Bank was flat at RM22.98, Tenaga eased two sen to RM15.68 and CIMB fell eight sen to RM7.19.

Of the actively-traded stocks, EA Holdings rose half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, Sino Hua-An fell 4.5 sen to 47.5 sen and Daya Materials was unchanged at 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 138.68 points to 13,035.27, the FBMT 100 Index was 130.31 points weaker at 12,762.43 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 159.52 points to 13,312.83.

The FBM 70 dipped 253.06 points to 15,725.42 and the FBM Ace was 119.19 points lower at 6,035.48.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index declined by 169.06 points to 18,059.01, the Industrial Index declined 30.44 points to 3,185.01 and the Plantation Index ticked up 1.48 points to 8,081.47. — Bernama