Bursa closes lower on profit taking

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Bursa Malaysia ended marginally lower on continued profit taking in selected heavyweight counters, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.59 points lower at 1,766.56 after fluctuating between 1,765.14 and 1,768.46 throughout the day.

The index opened 0.31 of-a-point better at 1,768.46 from yesterday’s intra-day high close of 1,768.15.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 455 to 427, while 414 counters were unchanged, 454 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Volume narrowed to 3.23 billion units worth RM2.74 billion from the 4.00 billion units valued at RM2.42 billion recorded yesterday.

A dealer said Asian markets traded mixed today on concerns over the result of the South Korean presidential election and amid a relatively quiet economic data calendar.

South Koreans go to the polls today to elect a new leader, after a corruption scandal that brought down former President Park Geun-hye.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped two sen to RM9.36, TNB and Public Bank fell two sen each to RM13.90 and RM19.98 respectively, while Sime Darby slid one sen to RM9.31.

Of actives, Iskandar Waterfront dipped 55 sen to RM1.61, Blobaltec eased half-a-sen to seven sen, Netx perked one sen to 9.5 sen, while AirAsia X was flat at 50 sen.

The FBM Emas Index eased 7.43 points to 12,6645.36, the FBMT100 Index declined 3.43 points to 12,277.79 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 0.29 of a point weaker at 12,995.50.

The FBM 70 advanced 24.27 points to 15,212.24 and the FBM Ace declined 1.88 points to 6,323.48.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 16.49 points to 16,316.73, the Plantation Index dipped 1.33 points to 8,069.92 and the Industrial Index was 11.25 points lower at 3,233.51.—MORE

Main Market turnover narrowed to 2.11 billion units worth RM2.57 billion from 2.46 billion units valued at RM2.23 billion registered yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market slid to 841.98 million units valued at RM137.50 million from 1.20 billion units worth RM153.90 million.

Warrants declined to 268.83 million worth RM33.65 million from 302.22 million valued at RM36.89 million.

Consumer products accounted for 132.27 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (483.38 million), construction (151.68 million), trade and services (648.17 million), technology (153.65 million), infrastructure (63.62 million), SPAC (326,000), finance (69.56 million), hotels (968,800), properties (425.69 million), plantations (19.86 million), mining (11,000), REITs (20.73 million), and closed/fund (39,800). — Bernama