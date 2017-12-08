Bursa closes higher amid weak market sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the week higher, but the overall market sentiment was weak as sellers outpaced gainers.

The key index finished at 1,721.25, up 2.20 points, from Thursday’s close of 1,719.05.

The market bellwether, which opened 2.23 points higher at 1,721.28, fluctuated between 1,718.88 and 1,724.59 throughout the day.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers by 491 to 328 while 401 counters were unchanged, 643 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Total turnover rose slightly to 1.83 billion units valued at RM2.48 billion from Thursday’s 1.80 billion units valued at RM2.51 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank increased six sen to RM20.02, Petronas Chemicals, Axiata and Maxis added two sen each to RM7.42, RM5.36 and RM5.94, respectively, Maybank was flat at RM9.27, TNB fell six sen to RM15.52 and CIMB eased one sen to RM5.96.

Among actives, Sime Darby rose three sen to RM2.18, PUC edged up half-a-sen to 21.5 sen, Nexgram was flat at 3.5 sen, Sapura Energy lost 13.5 sen to 83 sen, Hibiscus inched down half-a-sen to 78 sen and DGB Asia was one sen lower at 13 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index advanced 12.52 points to 12,345.4, the FBMT 100 Index improved 15.80 points to 12,019.79, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 2.94 points to 12,791.28 and the FBM 70 Index put on 21.3 points to 15,110.26.

The FBM Ace, however, trimmed 16.28 points to 6,232.41.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index increased 44.06 points to 15,989.04, the Plantation Index eased 2.43 points to 7,856.08, and the Industrial Index added 1.9 points to 3,149.31.

The Main Market volume went up to 1.29 billion units worth RM2.40 billion from 1.16 billion units worth RM2.41 billion on Thursday.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 336.78 million shares valued at RM57.70 million from 416.12 million shares valued at RM73.78 million yesterday.

Warrants volume declined to 210.0 million units worth RM21.54 million from 217.01 million units worth RM24.56 million.

Consumer products accounted for 47.31 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (262.61 million), construction (43.68 million), trade and services (686.81 million), technology (65.58 million), infrastructure (9.35 million), SPAC (9.28 million), finance (45.92 million), hotels (835,700), properties (72.72 million), plantations (37.48 million), mining (1,000), REITs (5.33 million), and closed/fund (3,800). — Bernama