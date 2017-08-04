Bursa broadly lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session broadly lower with the key index almost flat on lack of catalysts.

At 12.30pm, the FBM KLCI was 0.07 of-a-point higher at 1,771.97, after moving between 1,770.04 and 1,774.12.

It opened 0.56 of-a-point higher to 1,772.46 against yesterday's close of 1,771.90.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 364 to 269 with 415 counters unchanged, 786 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 780.97 million shares worth RM595.20 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said the local market might extend the sluggish trading tone in the absence of fresh leads to spur buying interest and the FBM KLCI was likely to trend sideways with the resistance set at 1,775-1780.

"However, traders can still focus on technology and ACE market stocks as they were traded actively over the past few days,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose four sen to RM20.64, CIMB and Petronas Chemicals were three sen higher to RM6.63 and RM7, respectively, Maybank was flat at RM9.64, TNB fell two sen to RM14.16 and Sime Darby declined two sen to RM9.38.

Of the actives, Frontken added one sen to 41 sen, Johan Holdings and MTouche Technology both increased two sen to 33 sen and 45 sen, respectively, while Anzo and AirAsia X eased one sen each to 9.5 sen and 38 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index edged up 0.27 of-a-point to 12,605.42, FBMT 100 Index inched up 0.26 of-a-point to 12,253.44, FBM Ace put on 17.7 points to 6,542.58, FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 0.33 of-a-point to 12,739.01, and the FBM 70 shaved off 0.65 of-a-point to 14,949.95.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index gained 3.2 points to 3,263.35, the Finance Index eased 2.53 points to 16,775.72 and the Plantation Index gave up 2.48 points to 7,847.46. — Bernama