Bursa broadly higher at mid-morning

Buying momentum on Bursa Malaysia was stronger, reflected by a higher turnover of 2.26 billion shares worth RM1.14 billion. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Bursa Malaysia was broadly higher at mid-morning today, with the benchmark Composite Index moving closer to the 1,800-level, spurred by positive market sentiment, with buying mostly spotted in bluechips led by Sime Darby, Petronas Chemicals and Tenaga.

At 11.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,791.58, up 8.88 points from Tuesday’s close of 1,782.7.

Sime Darby chalked up 15 sen to RM2.37, Petronas Chemicals rose 10 sen to RM7.95 and Tenaga bagged 12 sen to RM15.34. Gains in these stock contributed a total of 4.442 points to the rise in composite index.

Buying momentum on Bursa Malaysia was also stronger, reflected by a higher turnover of 2.26 billion shares worth RM1.14 billion.

Gainers hammered losers 569 to 276, while 334 counters were unchanged, 632 untraded and 19 others suspended.

A dealer said the uptrend on Bursa Malaysia, in line with most regional peers, was boosted by the firm overnight Wall Street closing and amid the weakening of the US dollar, as well as positive economic data from China.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM9.69, Public Bank gained two sen to RM20.78, while both CIMB and Axiata bagged one sen each to RM6.51 and RM5.40 respectively.

Of the actives, DGB Asia grabbed four sen to 22 sen, MRCB chalked up eight sen to RM1.24 and Ho Wah improved one sen to 7.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 84.01 points to 12,910.97, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 80.06 points to 12,568.47 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index surged 108.02 points to 13,281.61.The FBM 70 climbed 161.64 points to 15,996.91 and the FBM Ace improved 41.06 points to 6,753.09.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index increased 70.52 points to 16,882.12, the Industrial Index rose 39.92 points to 3,309.44 and the Plantation Index earned 28.5 points for 7,942.88. — Bernama