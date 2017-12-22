Bursa almost flat at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session almost flat in thin trading today on cautious sentiment amid lack of catalysts, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.46 of-a-point to 1,751.67 after opening 1.64 points higher at 1,752.85, from Thursday’s close of 1,751.21.

A dealer said the local stock market was in choppy trading throughout the morning session and moved in a tight range of between 1,748.49 and 1,753.67.

Market breadth was negative with 386 losers against 289 gainers, while 387 counters were unchanged, 805 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 893.54 million shares worth RM617 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.49, Tenaga rose four sen to RM15.00, Public Bank was flat at RM20.68 and Petronas Chemicals slid two sen to RM7.58.

Of the actives, both DGB and P. A. Resources were unchanged at 17 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, while Asiamet Education rose three sen to 20.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index was down 7.40 points to 12,593.73, FBMT 100 Index declined 8.08 points to 12,263.74 but the FBM Ace added 2.35 points to 6,455.84.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 12.67 points to 12,918.72 and the FBM 70 decreased 48.43 points to 15,525.67.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dipped 7.05 points to 16,561.09 but the Industrial Index added 7.41 points to 3,180.24 and the Plantation Index rose 4.33 points to 7,838.15. — Bernama