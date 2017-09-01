Bumper bond inflows seen as investors seek safe havens

A man walks past a TV set showing North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in a news report about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo August 29, 2017. — Reuters pic LONDON, Sept 1 — Global bonds attracted bumper inflows of US$8.1 billion (RM34.6 billion) Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) data showed today, in a week when North Korean tensions escalated, and US President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the government hurt US stocks.

The BAML data, which tracks fund flows from Wednesday to Wednesday, showed investors preferring the safe havens of bonds and gold over equities in a volatile week that started on the backfoot after Trump’s comments at a raucous rally.

With a budget battle looming, Trump said he would be willing to risk a politically damaging government shutdown in order to secure funding for a border wall with Mexico. He also threatened to terminate the Nafta treaty with Mexico and Canada to jumpstart negotiations.

Global equities suffered another blow on Tuesday when North Korea fired a missile over Japan, fuelling worries that the tensions between Washington and Pyongyang would escalate. Trump warned that all options were on the table for the United States to respond.

Bonds have now attracted inflows for 24 straight weeks, with investment grade corporate bonds pulling in US$5.3 billion, emerging market debt US$1.3 billion and government and Treasury bond funds US$600 million.

Safe-haven gold attracted US$300 million, its third straight week of inflows.

Equities pulled in US$1.7 billion but the bulk of this was accounted for by high growth emerging markets, which managed US$2.3 billion of inflows, the largest in six weeks.

Emerging market stocks retained their top spot on BAML’s league table of cross-asset winners, returning 28.5 per cent year-to-date in dollar terms.

But Europe suffered its biggest outflows in 26 weeks, losing US$1.4 billion, hampered by a strong euro, which breached a key level against the dollar.

The euro surged after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi refrained from talking about the currency’s recent strength at the Jackson Hole central bankers’ meeting, and against the backdrop of brewing US fiscal problems.

US stocks attracted a modest US$300 million — their first inflows in 11 weeks — but BAML noted outflows over the past 10 weeks stood at a chunky US$30 billion.

Investors have shunned US equities in recent months as doubts have grown about Trump’s ability to implement his ambitious tax cuts and spending plans. — Reuters