Bumi Armada’s unit gets RM576m additional contract from Lukoil

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Bumi Armada Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Bumi Armada Caspian LLC, has signed a supplementary agreement worth US$134 million (RM576 million) with Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft LLC (Lukoil) for an additional engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope of work in Russia.

Bumi Armada Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Leon Harland said the additional scope would involve its Subsea Construction assets to lay subsea pipelines and undertake post-trenching and back-filling works on sections of the Filanovsky field in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea.

“The work involved in this additional contract with Lukoil relates to the installation of approximately 20 kilometres of pipelines using both the Armada Installer and Armada Constructor vessels,” he said in a statement today.

He said the project preparation activities had started and works were expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.

Listed on Bursa Malaysia main board, Bumi Armada provides international offshore energy facilities and services in over 17 countries spread across five continents with access to over 2,000 people from over 35 nationalities. — Bernama