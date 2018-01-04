Bullish ringgit ends at 20-month high

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The ringgit ended at a 20-month high of 4.0050/0080, up 80 basis points, against the US dollar versus Wednesday’s close of 4.0130/0180 following market speculation that Bank Negara Malaysia intervened to prop up the local currency.

Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd Research Head Pong Teng Siew said the ringgit has bucked the regional trend as the market speculation lent support for the ringgit’s bullish performance.

The local note last touched this level on May 5, 2016.

Traders also said the local currency was fundamentally strong just as the Thai Bhat.

“The ringgit has strengthened substantially by about 9.6 per cent since Dec 29, 2017 when it stood at 4.0440/0500 versus the greenback,” said one trader.

The ringgit also improved against a basket of major currencies.

It climbed against the Singapore dollar to 3.0129/0156 from Wednesday’s 3.191/0240 and rebounded vis-a-vis the yen at 3.5584/5614 from 3.5735/5782 yesterday.

The local unit appreciated against the euro to 4.8228/8280 from 4.8304/8373 on Wednesday and rose versus the British pound to 5.4240/4296 from 5.4513/4593 yesterday. — Bernama