Broad US business interest could be hit in trade spat, says China Daily

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 20, 2018. — Reuters pic SHANGHAI, March 29 — China could target a broad range of US businesses from agriculture to aircraft, autos, semiconductors and even services if the trade conflict with the United States escalates, the China Daily newspaper said in an editorial today.

Trade tension has been growing between the world's top two economies after US President Donald Trump last Friday moved to impose up to US$60 billion (RM232.4 billion) in tariffs on some Chinese imports, promoting warnings from Beijing it will retaliate with duties of up to US$3 billion of US imports even as it urged Washington to “pull back from the brink.”

Yesterday, Trump's top trade envoy said he would give China a 60-day window before tariffs on Chinese goods take effect, but added that it would take years to bring the two countries' trading relationship “to a good place.”

The China Daily today quoted Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as telling a US Congressional delegation this week that China was open to dialogue but “fully prepared with countermeasures.”

It warned that if the conflict continued to escalate “China could consider taking reciprocal measures against US imports of agricultural products besides soybeans, as well as aircraft, automobiles and semiconductors.”

“And should the Trump administration further obstruct Chinese investments in the US, even tougher measures such as restrictions on imports of US services and similar investment reviews would likely be on the table,” it said.

Separately, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported today that US and Chinese officials had been holding talks to shield American soybeans and other agricultural products from trade sanctions. — Reuters