British stocks rise as pound drops on dovish BOE

The gains in London’s FTSE 100 followed an upgrade to the UK economic growth forecast by the Bank of England, even as the central bank kept interest rates low and took a cautious stance on future increases. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 3 — Stocks in London rose today after a dovish central bank announcement hit the pound, while markets elsewhere were pressured again by the latest controversies surrounding US President Donald Trump.

Equity markets in Frankfurt and Tokyo fell, while New York and Paris were essentially flat.

“Domestic demand has been stronger than expected over the past few months,” the BoE noted.

“Nevertheless, continued moderation in pay growth and higher import prices following sterling’s depreciation are likely to mean materially weaker household real income growth over the coming few years.

“As a consequence, real consumer spending is likely to slow,” it added.

Analyst Omer Esiner of Commonwealth Foreign Exchange said some investors “may have been looking for a slightly more hawkish tone from the BOE.”

Near 2200 GMT, the pound was at US$1.2535, down about one per cent from yesterday.

Analysts said investors remain anxious about the emerging policies of the Trump administration following a series of difficulties, most recently over a contentious phone call between Trump and Malcolm Turnbull, prime minister of Australia, a close US ally.

“Investors are kind of reappraising the whole package,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank.

“It isn’t just going to be domestic policy and stimulus. There are some global risks along with this Trump team.”

Among individual companies, Deutsche Bank slumped 5.2 per cent after the troubled German lender reported a net loss of €1.4 billion (RM6.67 billion) for 2016 as it struggles with the impact of mammoth fines, lower revenues and restructuring costs.

On the corporate news front, shares in British consumer health giant Reckitt Benckiser gained 4.1 per cent after the maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen painkillers said it is in talks to take over Mead Johnson, an American infant and child nutrition specialist. Mead Johnson surged 21.4 per cent.

Ralph Lauren Corp slumped 12.3 per cent after it announced chief executive Stefan Larsson will step down after barely a year due to creative disagreements with the company founder.

Key figures around 2200 GMT (0600 Thursday in Malaysia)

New York - Dow: DOWN less than 0.1 per cent at 19,884.91 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 per cent at 2,280.85 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 5,636.20 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 per cent at 7,140.75 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 11,627.95 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 4,794.29 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 3,253.61 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 18,914.58 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 23,184.52 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0760 from US$1.0766

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2535 from US$1.2657

Dollar/yen: UP at 112.79 yen from 113.27 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 34 cents at US$53.54 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 24 cents at US$56.56 per barrel ― AFP