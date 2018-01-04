Report: Britain possibly in talks to join TPP (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― UK’s Department for International Trade is believed to be working on proposals to enter the troubled Trans-Pacific Partnership, said MIDF Research quoting The Guardian.

Britain is said to be eyeing entry into the Trans-Pacific trade group to support its exports once the country leaves the European Union, and has reportedly held informal discussions on the matter.

If the proposal goes through, Britain would be the first member of the trade agreement without borders to the Pacific Ocean or the South China Sea.

The TPP has languished since US president Donald Trump withdrew his country from the trade deal that began under his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Malaysia is among the 11 member states that are exploring how to continue with the agreement without the US.

Protesters wave the EU and Union flags outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Britain, December 20, 2017.—Reuters