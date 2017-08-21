Brent oil steals the show as hedge funds leave US crude aside

Used oil barrels are stacked at a storage facility in Seattle, Washington February 12, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 21 — While enthusiasm in the US oil market dwindles, things are looking a little brighter across the pond.

For a second week, hedge funds refrained from making big bets on West Texas Intermediate prices stuck below US$50 (RM214.48) a barrel in New York as American output keeps rising.

Meanwhile, in London, Brent surged to a 12-week high as global physical markets tighten. The gap between the two benchmarks hasn’t been so wide in almost two years.

“You still have fairly strong and resilient production in the shale sector, so there is a lot of light oil around in the US,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas SA in London.

Crude output at major shale fields like the Permian in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota is set to reach a record next month. Despite seven straight weeks of US stockpile declines, the latest weekly report from the government showed supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, expanded by the most since March.

That has kept the US oil benchmark trading at a discount to its longer-dated futures. This market structure, known as contango, is typical of a glut because some buyers are willing to pay more for future deliveries to avoid storage and insurance costs for barrels they don’t immediately need. Those who are able to hoard the crude at low costs, on the other hand, seek to buy it at a cheaper price now to sell it for a profit later.

With Brent, the opposite is happening. Demand for delivery sooner is increasing, so the benchmark that’s most used around the world is selling at a premium to its longer-term contracts — a situation know as backwardation that signals a shortage. The last time Brent’s second-month contract was this much more expensive than its third month was about three years ago, when prices were above US$100.

The North Sea oil market is being supported by traders booking shipments to rare destinations such as Chile, Uruguay and Thailand. The volume of oil being stored there in floating tankers is falling.

Divergent Paths

Brent rose 1.2 per cent last week to US$52.72 a barrel, the highest close since May 24, while WTI fell 0.6 per cent to US$48.51 a barrel. Brent for October delivery ended the week at a US$4.06 premium to WTI for the same month, the widest gap since September 2015.

Hedge funds decreased their WTI net-long position—the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a drop—by 2 per cent to 274,441 futures and options in the week ended Aug. 15, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. L ongs slipped 2.2 per cent and shorts fell 2.6 per cent.

Whatever position investors have “the uncertainty has increased, so they are losing some of their conviction,” Brian Kessens, a managing director and portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC, who helps manage US$16 billion in energy-related assets, said by telephone.

As for Brent, the net-long position on the global benchmark doubled over the six weeks through Aug. 8, according to data from ICE Futures Europe. A report on the latest change will be released today.

Fuel Bets

In fuel markets, the net-long position on the benchmark US gasoline contract declined 16 per cent. The net-long position on diesel jumped by 31 per cent, with longs rising to the highest level in more than four years.

With the summer driving season drawing to a close soon in the US, there are still lingering doubts in the minds of investors over whether supplies only dropped due to seasonal factors.

“The inability of the market to really push through US$50 suggests that the buyers don’t have confidence to continue to try to build positions above that level because of the uncertainty about our fundamental picture right now,” said Gene McGillian, market research manager at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. — Bloomberg