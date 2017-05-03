Brent crude falls to five-month low, erases gains since Opec cuts

A worker walks past a pump jack on an oil field owned by the Bashneft company near Nikolo-Berezovka, Bashkortostan, Russia January 28, 2015. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, May 3 — Brent crude oil prices fell yesterday to its lowest level in over five months, erasing all of the gains since Opec agreed to cut production at the end of November, after breaking through a key technical support level.

The market was already trading lower prior to the technical selloff on reports of rising output in the United States, Canada and Libya and declining compliance by members of the Organiztion of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with the deal to cut output during the first half of this year.

Brent futures fell US$1.06 (RM5), or 2.1 per cent, to settle at US$50.46 a barrel, the lowest close since Nov 29 — the day before Opec agreed to cut supply.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell US$1.18, or 2.4 per cent, to US$47.66 a barrel, its lowest close since March 21.

The sharp technical decline came after US futures fell below last week's low of US$48.20 a barrel, which was their lowest since late March.

In the five minutes after prices fell below that key technical level, over 50,000 US contracts traded, representing about 10 per cent of total trade at that time yesterday.

“The market was already down on concerns about rising Libyan and US production and a Reuters report showing lower compliance to the Opec production cut agreement,” said Phil Flynn, senior energy analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Oil prices pared losses briefly in aftermarket trading after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that US crude stocks fell 4.2 million barrels last week, with Cushing, Oklahoma, inventories drawing by 215,000 barrels. The US government will release its inventory data today at 10.30am (1430 GMT).

Opec's compliance with the output cuts fell to 90 per cent in April from a revised 92 per cent in March, according to a Reuters survey. Earlier, the survey showed compliance in March was 95 per cent.

Opec and other producers, including Russia, plan to meet on May 25 and are widely expected to keep output limits for the rest of the year.

Opec oil output fell for a fourth straight month in April, a Reuters survey showed, dropping to 31.97 million bpd as Nigeria and Libya pumped less crude.

Libya's National Oil Co, however, said on Monday that production had risen above 760,000 bpd to its highest since December 2014, and it plans to keep boosting production.

BP Plc Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told Reuters that oil inventories would keep falling this year.

“If the Opec cuts get rolled into the second half of the year, that will underpin oil prices," Gilvary said. "We are managing things around US$50-$55 a barrel. That's probably the range we would expect for the rest of the year.” — Reuters