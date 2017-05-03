‘Boring’ Canada gripped by crisis worry on Home Capital fall

Logos of Home Capital Group's subsidiaries Home Trust and Oaken Financial in front of their headquarters in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic TORONTO, May 3 — As Home Capital Group Inc spiralled downward last week, a group of Canadian real estate brokers relaxing in Mexico brooded over whether the mortgage lender’s woes would seep into the housing market and trigger the kind of crisis the country averted in 2008.

“Home Capital was on everybody’s lips,” Dominion Lending Centres’s Jason Georgopoulos said about the industry retreat in Los Cabos, Mexico. In between margaritas and rounds of golf, he saw Home Capital’s stock plunge and its debt rating cut to junk from investment grade. "People were surprised because a lot of them have had a very positive relationship with the company over the last 30 years.”

Georgopoulos and other real estate watchers will get an early glimpse of Home Capital’s potential impact on the broader housing market today, when the Toronto Real Estate Board reports home prices for April. The numbers cover about 10 days of the Home Capital crisis, as well as steps announced by the Ontario government to cool the market that’s been a key driver of the world’s fastest-growing developed economy.

“Canada’s reputation as a boring-but-stable financial system took a bit of a hit this week,” Alex Bellefleur, head of global macro research and strategy at Pavilion Global Markets Ltd in Montreal, wrote in a note Friday. He predicts lending will slow across the industry, hurting cash flow into housing, and weakening inflation and the Canadian dollar.

“We could see credit tightening really quick,” said Bruce Joseph, principal broker at Barrie, Ontario-based Anthem Mortgage Group.

In the US — which saw its housing market melt down during the global financial crisis — residential investment-to-gross domestic product peaked at about 7 per cent. Canada has remained at or above this level for a decade, according to Pavilion. Debt has funded much of this boom, and the Bank of Canada in its latest financial system review noted that borrowers are increasingly making smaller down payments.

Toronto’s soaring housing prices are raising concerns that it may inflate a bubble that’s at risk of bursting. Toronto prices soared about 30 per cent in March from a year earlier, with price gains spreading to other Ontario cities including Windsor and Niagara Falls. In response, Finance Minister Charles Sousa announced a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers and expanded rent controls to dwellings built after 1991.

Sousa’s move came a day after the Ontario Securities Commission accused Home Capital of misleading investors by not informing them about fraudulent loans brought in by outside brokers. Home Capital’s stock has plunged by two thirds since then, leading to a C$1.6 billion (RM5.08 billion) run on deposits and sparking fears of contagion to other lenders in the housing market.

Home Capital has hired bankers for a possible sale. Potential buyers include Apollo Global Management LLC, Blackstone Group LP and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, Reuters reported yesterday, without saying where it got the information.

Shares of Home Capital were up 11 per cent to C$7.71 as of 1.23pm in Toronto.

‘Eventually prices correct’

Nine days of activity may be too soon to draw any conclusions about housing prices, said Andrew Moor, chief executive officer of Equitable Group Inc, the Toronto-based mortgage lender that tapped five banks for a C$2 billion credit line to stem withdrawals at its own bank.

“What actually happens in housing markets is that prices don’t change that fast, but the activity changes,” he said. ‘People hold up their house looking for that price, then buyers don’t think it’s worth it, things slow down and then eventually the prices correct.”

Calgary was the first major market to report data for April, with prices across the city little changed from the previous month and 0.9 percent lower than a year earlier, figures showed Monday. Vancouver home prices surged 11.4 per cent from a year earlier. Weekly telephone polling shows optimism about real estate prices is buoying consumer sentiment in Ontario.

However, the key question is whether evaporating deposits at Home Capital will trigger other bank runs, or if home owners would need to see their house prices drop significantly before they begin to panic.

From infinitesimal to possible

Jim Hall, chief investment officer at Mawer Investment Management Ltd., said Home Capital’s C$2 billion emergency loan at an effective rate of 22.5 per cent is making him rethink the odds of the company’s problems rippling into the wider economy.

“The probability has gone from infinitesimal to possible — unlikely, but possible,” said Hall, chief investment officer of the Calgary-based money manager, in an interview. “If depositors or bondholders start to lose faith in their banks, well then that becomes systemic.”

Ara Mamourian, owner of Toronto real estate brokerage Spring Realty Inc, doesn’t expect Home Capital to weigh on home prices given that it accounts for about 1 per cent of the mortgage market.

“I don’t think clients really know what’s going on for them to be concerned enough,” he said. “After a couple of quarters this will all blow over.”

A plunge in Home Capital and other stock prices isn’t any indication of house prices, and even if there’s some shift in Toronto and Vancouver, it’s very easy to liquidate property in those markets because supply is so tight, said Paul Taylor, CEO of industry group Mortgage Professionals Canada.

The financial system is working as it should and institutions facing challenges are finding "market-based solutions,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a statement Monday, adding that he’s been closely monitoring events around Home Capital.

Still, investors and home owners should keep a close eye on Home Capital and the housing market, said James Thorne, a money manager at Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. He said he sold his Home Capital holdings about two years ago and doesn’t hold any of the Canadian banks partly because they rely too much on “over-extended” housing markets.

“We are doing extensive research on the contagion thesis,” Thorne said, without elaborating. “Every investor in Canada should be doing the same.” — Bloomberg