Bombardier says there’s still life in C Series despite ruling

Bombardier's C Series aircraft being assembled in in Mirabel, Quebec April 29, 2016. — Reuters picMONTREAL, Sept 29 — Bombardier Inc remains confident that it will win orders for its C Series jetliner this year, even after losing a ruling in a trade battle with Boeing Co. that essentially shuts off the US market.

“We’re working opportunities in many, many continents,” Colin Bole, senior vice president for sales at the Montreal-based company’s commercial aircraft unit, told reporters yesterday. “I’m still very confident that we will have several transactions by the end of the year.” Bombardier hasn’t booked a major C Series sale since April 2016.

The US Commerce Department on Tuesday slapped preliminary import duties of 220 per cent on the aircraft, citing a Boeing’s complaint that the plane had received improper subsidies in Canada. The ruling could be reversed through several avenues. The narrow-body jet, listing at about US$90 million (RM379.5 million) for the biggest version, entered service in July 2016.

“We are certainly working opportunities in China and in other parts of Asia,” Bole said at an event organised by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. “Africa, Middle East and Europe are predominant. Who knows? The US is not impossible either.”

Chicago-based Boeing had sought levies of about 79 per cent.

“We thought 79 per cent was pretty outrageous, but this is beyond silly,” Bole said. “I can’t imagine seeing a similar number in the definitive ruling.”

A related ruling expected next week, on anti-dumping duties, will likely produce a “significant” levy as well, Bole said. Still, “we believe we have a very strong position and we will prevail in the end.” Bombardier and the Canadian government would be receptive to a settlement with Boeing, he said.

Settlement possibility

“I’m not going to comment on any details but we are certainly open to discussion,” he said.

Bole addressed reporters after Calin Rovinescu, the chief executive officer of Air Canada, criticised this week’s duties ruling. The carrier has ordered C Series as well as Boeing 737 Max planes.

“We’re very disappointed by Boeing’s actions in attacking the C Series in the US, especially given that Boeing makes no comparable aircraft based on size,” Rovinescu said at the chamber event.

The Commerce Department’s decision is “extremely troubling as it has the effect of potentially stifling both innovation and competitiveness to the detriment of both airlines and passengers.” — Bloomberg