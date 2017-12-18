BOJ survey shows corporate inflation expectations edge up

A man is reflected in a sign board of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo June 16, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 18 — Japanese companies' inflation expectations heightened slightly in December from three months ago, offering some hope for the central bank in its fight to hit its elusive 2 per cent inflation target.

Companies surveyed by the Bank of Japan expect consumer prices to rise 0.8 per cent a year from now, higher than their projection for a 0.7 per cent increase three months ago.

Firms also expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.1 per cent three years from now and 1.1 per cent five years ahead, unchanged from three months ago, the BOJ's quarterly “tankan” survey on corporate inflation expectations showed today.

The data comes after the BOJ's tankan survey on business sentiment last week showed big manufacturers' confidence hit an 11-year high on robust exports and booming corporate profits.

The BOJ deployed a massive stimulus programme in 2013 in the hope of shocking the public out of its deflationary mindset and boosting corporate and household inflation expectations.

Having failed to eradicate Japan's sticky pattern of deflation, the BOJ revamped its policy framework last year to one better suited at a long-term battle against deflation.

Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.5 per cent in the July-September period to mark a seventh straight quarter of expansion, supporting the BOJ's recent signals it could edge away from crisis-mode policy earlier than expected.

But core consumer inflation remains stuck at 0.8 per cent, well below its 2 per cent target, as firms remain reluctant to raise prices for fear of scaring away cost-sensitive households.

The surveys will be among factors the BOJ board will scrutinise when it meets for a two-day rate review ending on Thursday. — Reuters