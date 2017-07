BOJ reduces five to 10-year JGBs purchased at regular operation

TOKYO, July 24 — The Bank of Japan this morning reduced the amount of five- to 10-year Japanese government bonds it purchased at its regular operation.

The central bank bought ¥470 billion (RM18.15 billion) of the maturities, down from 500 billion yen at its last operation the previous week.

The BOJ often tweaks the amount of JGBs it buys through its regular operations as part of its pledge to control the yield curve. — Reuters