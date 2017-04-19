BofA profit jumps 40pc as fixed-income trading tops estimates

Bank of America in downtown Los Angeles, California January 15, 2014 ReutersNEW YORK, April 19 — Bank of America Corp posted a 40 per cent increase in first-quarter profit, fueled by stronger trading revenue, and added employees for the first time in more than five years as chief executive officer Brian Moynihan expressed optimism about the US economy.

Fixed-income trading revenue rose 29 per cent to US$2.93 billion (RM12.92 billion), the second-biggest US bank said yesterday in a statement, beating analysts’ US$2.6 billion average estimate.

Equity trading revenue also was better than expected, climbing 7.4 per cent to US$1.1 billion.

“The US economy continues to show consumer and business optimism, and our results reflect that,” Moynihan said in the statement. Bank of America added 549 employees in the quarter, the first increase since the third quarter of 2011.

Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc also reported robust first-quarter revenue from bond trading. JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, posted a 17 per cent gain in fixed-income trading revenue, while Citigroup generated the most revenue from that business in three years.

That contrasts with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which yesterday posted worse-than-expected fixed-income results.

Bank stocks have climbed since November’s US election in part on expectations that Federal Reserve rate increases would boost profits. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America, which is among the most sensitive to interest-rate changes, has led the surge among the country’s biggest lenders, gaining 38 per cent through Monday.

Net interest income climbed 5.5 per cent to US$11.1 billion from a year earlier, exceeding the firm’s forecast.

Net interest margin—the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays depositors—rose 16 basis points to 2.39 per centage points from the previous quarter, the biggest jump among large US banks.

The firm expects a US$150 million increase in interest income in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said on a call with analysts.

Brian Kleinhanzl, a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc analyst, called the forecast “disappointing.”

The bank’s “guidance raises concerns about the long-end of the curve,” said Kleinhanzl, whose second-quarter estimate of net interest income is US$11.45 billion. “If the long-end of the curve does not pick up then our, and the street’s, NII forecast may prove to be too optimistic.”

Bank of America shares rose 0.2 per cent to US$22.86 at 2:36 p.m. in New York after climbing as much as 1.5 per cent.

Total profit jumped to US$4.86 billion, or 41 cents a share, from US$3.47 billion, or 28 cents, a year earlier, according to the statement. That beat the 35-cent average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue increased 7 per cent to US$22.2 billion, also more than estimated.

Expenses rose less than 1 per cent to US$14.8 billion, higher than expected, while the firm’s efficiency ratio weakened about 1 per centage point to 66.15 per cent.

“We grew the top line, and we grew the bottom line, and we did it the right way,” Moynihan said on the call. “All of that will bode well for future growth.”

Profit from the global markets division, which houses the bank’s trading units, climbed 33 per cent to US$1.3 billion. Investment-banking revenue rose 37 per cent to US$1.58 billion, compared with analysts’ US$1.41 billion estimate.

Donofrio said trading in corporate credit, special situations and mortgages fueled much of the bank’s fixed-income performance. Revenue from helping companies issue new debt fueled a 38 per cent rise in debt underwriting to a better-than-expected US$926 million. Equity underwriting revenue was US$312 million.

Mortgage banking fees plunged 72 per cent to US$122 million, the biggest decline among large US banks. Fees at JPMorgan sank 39 per cent, while Wells Fargo & Co., the largest US mortgage lender, reported a 23 per cent drop.

Profit in the consumer-banking division climbed 7.4 per cent to US$1.89 billion, as revenue increased 5.4 per cent to US$8.28 billion.

The firm closed 20 branches during the quarter, bringing the total to 4,559. — Bloomberg