Singapore Airlines to buy 39 Boeing planes worth US$13.8b

Thursday February 9, 2017
05:00 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
February 09, 2017
05:45 PM GMT+8

Tools

The carrier said in a statement that it had signed a letter of intent with the US manufacturer for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s. ― File picThe carrier said in a statement that it had signed a letter of intent with the US manufacturer for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s. ― File picSINGAPORE, Feb 9 ― Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced today an order for a total of 39 Boeing passenger planes worth US$13.8 billion (RM61.2 billion) as part of its growth plans for the next decade.

The carrier said in a statement that it had signed a letter of intent with the US manufacturer for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, with options for six more of each aircraft, bringing the total to 51 if exercised.

“Today’s major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position,” chief executive Goh Choon Phong said in a statement. ― AFP

