Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in South-east Asia

Friday September 22, 2017
03:44 PM GMT+8

File picture shows ground crew members escorting a Boeing 737 MAX as it returns from a flight test at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2016. — Reuters picFile picture shows ground crew members escorting a Boeing 737 MAX as it returns from a flight test at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2016. — Reuters picCHICAGO, Sept 22 — Boeing Co said it sees demand for new airplanes worth US$650 billion (RM2.72 trillion) in South-east Asia over the next two decades.

The world's biggest plane maker projected a demand for 4,210 new airplanes in the region over the next 20 years, adding it saw annual traffic growth in South-east Asia at 6.2 per cent.

Single-aisle airplanes, like the 737 MAX, would account for more than 70 per cent of new deliveries, Boeing said in a statement yesterday.

The low-cost business model would further continue to be a driver of traffic growth in South-east Asia, it noted. The company sees worldwide demand at 41,030 new airplanes over the next two decades. — Reuters

