Boeing gets US$8.25b order from GE plane leasing arm

One the engines of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, during the 50th International Paris Air show, June 20, 2013. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 5 — Boeing won a contract to supply 75 single-aisle 737 Max 8 planes to General Electric’s airplane leasing arm worth US$8.25 billion (RM37.1 billion) at current listed prices, the companies announced yesterday.

The order, booked in December, increases GE Capital Aviation Services’ backlog of the popular Boeing model to 170 planes.

Boeing said its 737 Max model has had a total of 3,419 orders, making it the aerospace giant’s fastest-selling plane in history.

GECAS has a fleet of more than 1,950 aircraft and has customers in more than 74 countries. It also works in aviation financing.

Shares of Boeing rose 1.0 per cent to US$158.45, while GE advanced 0.1 per cent to US$31.71 in midday trade. — AFP