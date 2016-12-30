Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

BNM’s intervention helps short-term rates close stable

Friday December 30, 2016
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity surplus in the conventional system fell to RM31.669 billion from RM38.19 billion, while in the Islamic system it declined to RM11.002 billion from RM13.2 billion. 

Bank Negara Malaysia’s logo is seen displayed on a glass door. — AFP picBank Negara Malaysia’s logo is seen displayed on a glass door. — AFP pic

The central bank conducted a RM31.7 billion conventional money market tender and a RM11 billion Qard tender, both for four-day money.

Earlier, BNM conducted a range maturity auction money market tenders, three Islamic range maturity auction Qard tenders, a reverse repo tender.

The overnight Islamic reference rate stood at 2.95 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 3.02 per cent, 3.07 per cent and 3.11 per cent, respectively. ― Bernama

