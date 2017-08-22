BNM’s international reserves now at US$100.4 billion

A woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$100.4 billion (RM431.0 billion) as at August 15, 2017, compared with US$99.4 billion registered as at July 31, 2017.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.9 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the short-term external debt,” said BNM in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$93.9 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$0.8 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3 billion).

The assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM431.021 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM5.355 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM3.434 billion), loans and advances (RM7.829 billion), land and buildings (RM2.113 billion) and other assets (RM7.297 billion). — Bernama