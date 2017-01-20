BNM’s international reserves at RM422.9b as at Jan 13

Bank Negara Malaysia's reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.7 months of retained imports. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) international reserves amounted to RM422.9 billion (equivalent to US$94.3 billion) as at Jan 13, 2017 compared with the RM424.2 billion (US$94.6 billion) recorded as at Dec 30, 2016.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.7 months of retained imports and is 1.3 times the short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$87.1 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves (US$800 million), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.4 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.9 billion).

The central bank's assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs (RM422.877 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM4.235 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM902.157 million), loans and advances (RM7.788 billion), land and buildings (RM2.113 billion) and other assets (RM11.256 billion).

Liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM145.944 billion), currency in circulation (RM99.863 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM160.375 billion), deposits by federal government

(RM14.889 billion), other deposits (RM306.739 million), Bank Negara papers (RM8.612 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM8.118 billion) and other liabilities (RM10.963 billion). — Bernama